LDA one-window cell resumes operation

LAHORE:One-window cell of Lahore Development Authority resumed operation after 46 days on Thursday. On direction by the Prime Minister for encouraging construction industry, LDA has started receiving applications for new building plans, permission for addition and alteration in existing buildings as well as authorisation for commercialisation of properties.

LDA Vice-Chairman SM Imran visited the one-window cell and reviewed its functioning on Thursday. Member of the governing body of LDA Engineer Amir Riaz Qureshi and Director General Ahmad Aziz Tarar accompanied him during the visit. The vice-chairman directed the relevant officers for improving the arrangements and ensuring cleanliness of the premises after regular intervals. He directed for providing sanitizer at every counter of one-window cell.

A total of 48 applicants had visited the Cell on the first day. The vice-chairman was informed that in view of the ongoing pandemic, LDA has made special arrangements for avoiding crowds. Applicants have been asked to get online appointment before coming there and a web portal has been launched for giving appointments to the people. Applicants were being informed through SMS about the time being given to them and they have to present this SMS on arrival at the Cell. They have been asked to come on the given date and time to avoid inconvenience. On arrival every visitor was being scanned with thermal scanner and no body with more than 100.04 degrees was allowed to get into the premises. LDA has also provided hand washing facility, sanitizers and germicide tunnel at its office for applicants. No applicant is allowed to enter LDA office without face mask while all the staff working there was also wearing face masks and using sanitizers.