Consensus decision on easing lockdown: CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE:Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said the decision to ease lockdown in a phased manner has been taken with the consultation which is aimed at bringing ease in the lives of common man.

The Punjab government has taken decisions with unanimity with the federal government and other provinces, he added. Usman Buzdar said that decision had been taken to allow functioning of industries linked with construction and shops concerned, adding that permission had also been granted to open more industries and businesses concerned.

The chief minsiter said that industries comprising of pipe mills, ceramics, sanitary-wares, paint, electrical cables, switch boards, steel, aluminum and other shops will also be allowed to operate. He said hardware stores will also be opened, adding it had been decided to open small markets and small shops across the province.

Usman Buzdar maintained that small markets and small shops will remain open from Fajar till 5 pm. He underscored that small markets and small shops getting opened will remain closed for two days in a week.

He said that two days enforcement of closure will not be applied on the already opened pharmacies, medical stores, milk shops, Karyana stores, Tandoors, bakeries and other shops. He said that it has also been decided to open OPDs of hospitals.

Usman Buzdar apprised that it had also been decided with consensus that educational institutions will remain closed till July 15 and examinations of boards had been cancelled and promotions of students in 9th, 10th, 11th and 12th grades will be done on the basis of previous year’s result.

The chief minister urged the masses to fully cooperate with the government in the perspective of its decision to ease lockdown. Usman Buzdar said that the government was working on both ends by safeguarding lives of the people of the province and resolving problems of common working man.

The CM exhorted the masses to implement all SOPs laid down by the government as it was their responsibility. “As much as the people show responsibility, the more they will be saved from contracting coronavirus," added Usman Buzdar.

grant for cultural, literary bodies: Usman Buzdar has announced a special grant for cultural and literary bodies, affected due to lockdown and coronavirus and also approved release of funds to them. In a statement issued here on Thursday, he said every segment of life was affected by lockdown, adding that the government was obligated to fulfill their needs.

Usman Buzdar said that the Punjab government appreciated the role played by different bodies for promotion of literature and it would continue assisting them. He said that the literary and cultural activities would be promoted more once the situation normalised in the province after the coronavirus control. He also directed the information and culture department to release funds to these bodies at the earliest.