Shehzad joins Tiger Force

LAHORE: Pakistan opening batsman Ahmed Shehzad has joined Prime Minister Imran Khan’s “Tiger Force” to combat coronavirus pandemic in Pakistan.

The 28-year-old Ahmed Shehzad met Usman Dar in Sialkot who is the current special adviser to PM Khan. Ahmed congratulated Usman on the tremendous reception of the Tiger Force and termed this step as the move of the hour to fight against the virus. Usman Dar also gave a special cap of Tiger Force to Ahmed and also given the honorary membership of the Tiger Force. “It’s great to see that awareness is growing among the general public. I urge everyone to join the national campaign to strengthen our hands in this fight,” said Usman.