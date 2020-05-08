Bulgaria league to resume on June 5

SOFIA: Bulgaria’s football league will resume on June 5, the Bulgarian Football Union (BFU) decided Thursday, with clubs allowed to start training as early as mid-May.

The league was stopped on March 13 when the country declared a “state of emergency” over the spread of the new coronavirus. “Provided that the training process restarts in mid-May, the First Professional Football League will resume on June 5 with the matches from the 25th round of the regular season,” the BFU said in a statement. “The plan is for the 2019/2020 season to end on July 11,” it added. The matches will be played behind closed doors. If new “force majeure circumstances” force a new stoppage of the league, it will not resume again and the final round results will be considered as final, the federation said.