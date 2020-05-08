Holyfield makes comeback at 57

NEW YORK: Four-time heavyweight boxing champion Evander Holyfield says he is making a ring comeback for charity at age 57, hoping to help first responders and children combat the coronavirus pandemic.

And it could set the stage for a third fight against Mike Tyson more than 20 years after the originals.Holyfield said he would fight in exhibition matches to raise support for Unite4OurFight, which helps learning and emotional development projects aimed at children whose schooling was disrupted by the deadly virus outbreak.

Holyfield’s move comes after Tyson, 53, was shown training and saying he wanted to make a charity comeback in exhibition bouts. Holyfield has not fought since stopping Danish fighter Brian Nielsen in the 10th round at Copenhagen in 2011, improving his record to 44-10 with two drawn.He last owned one of the three major heavyweight crowns in early 2001 after beating John Ruiz for the World Boxing Association title in August 2000.