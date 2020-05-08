Younis advises Pak batsmen to show resilience

LAHORE: Former Pakistan captain Younis Khan has advised Pakistan batsmen to work hard and never give up in an online session organized by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

Speaking to the batsmen via teleconference, the leading run-scorer in Test cricket for Pakistan guided them to bring consistency in their performances by showing resilience at the crease.

“Learn to develop a strong character and a spirit of sacrifice and honesty. Comprehensive planning will turn the average player into a legend,” Younis told. “Consistency in performance is essential for significant batting,” he added.Younis instructed the current and emerging batsmen to work on their fielding as well. “Improvement in fielding would depend on the individual hard work of the player,” he added.

He also reminded the players that the former captains, Waqar Younis and Wasim Akram represented Pakistan with broken bones. “They represented Pakistan with full commitment while suffering from injuries. Learn to challenge yourself in life to become a great cricketer, you will move towards betterment when you will start asking questions from yourself,” he added. He also cited the example of former captain Imran Khan who is now the Prime Minister of Pakistan. “Honesty and planning in his life have led him to the post of Prime Minister, he concluded.

It must be noted here that the PCB has given chance to current cricketers to interact with their on-field heroes. Recently, Javed Miandad, Wasim Akram, Mushtaq Ahmed, Shoaib Akhtar, M Yousuf, and Rashid Latif interacted with the current players.