Need to put in more money in club cricket, says Aamir

ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistan captain Aamir Sohail raises strong voice for the revival of Club cricket which he says has been left redundant for the last one decade with present Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) incumbent putting last nail in the coffin.

In an exclusive interview with The News on the state of domestic and club cricket in the country, Aamir said that the cricket structure had been left at the mercy of the God Almighty. “No Club cricket means no cricket at all. Club cricket is the very base of a system of any cricket structure and sadly that system in Pakistan has been laid to rest. That is a bad omen for the future of cricket in Pakistan. If the cricket structure stays the same way for a few more years, we neither will having quantity not quality.”

Sohail mocks all powerful and mighty policies of running cricket structure. “Look, everywhere in the world, especially in England and in Australia, Club cricketer gets a professional status. They get paid to play cricket. We are trying to copy them without realizing that we are not a welfare state and jobless here does not get any financial cover. That happens around the world. If you are jobless, you get support from the state.”

He questioned the wisdom of PCB in rendering over 700 cricketers jobless by abolishing departmental cricket. “Look the system like the one we have needs departmental cricket for the survival of many who want to pursue the game. We need quantity to get the quality. No quantity means no quality and that I am afraid is going to happen with Pakistan cricket in future. We all are the product of departmental cricket. Pakistan have won all major international events. We stayed as No 1 in each of the format courtesy to this system. Moreover by playing departmental first class, cricketers get professional contracts around the world. But now with majority of them are having no access to get such contracts. Things would get tighter for them with each passing day.”

When the Board of Control for Cricket in Pakistan (BCCP) turned into PCB, the board had lost total control on running the system.