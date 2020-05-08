World Athletics Day celebrated quietly

LAHORE: World Athletics Day was celebrated on Thursday (May 7) quietly due to coronavirus pandemic across the world including Pakistan.

President Athletics Federation of Pakistan (AFP) Maj-Gen (retd) Akram Sahi has a message for all the aspiring athletes on World Athletics Day. Every year, on May 7th, World Athletics Day is celebrated all over the world, including Pakistan as it aims to highlight the importance of athletics around the world. It’s been celebrated since 1996 under the supervision of the International Amateur Athletics Federation (IAAF).

“People celebrate this day in different ways. We have been organizing events for the kids with the collaboration of IAAF in order to attract them towards athletics which is the mother of all games,” Akram Sahi said.

“Unfortunately this year, we cannot organize such events due to coronavirus pandemic but we all are doing limited activities in our own capacity,” he added.