PU launches online sports competitions

LAHORE: Punjab University (PU) Department of Sports has launched online fitness competitions for teachers, employees and students of the university to keep them active and healthy.

PU VC Prof Niaz Ahmad had directed the Department of Sports to launch “Stay Home, Stay Active” campaign and engage university teachers, employees and students in healthy activities at home and organize an online gaming competition for them.

Prof Niaz Ahmad further said a healthy body was necessary for a healthy mind therefore the university administration was providing a variety of online activities for mental well-being and good physical health of the people in the prevailing situation. He said people’s engagement in such activities would also contribute towards betterment of immune system among them.

Acting Director Sports Tahira Saleem said cash prizes worth rupees 60,000 would be distributed among the winners in each category. The Department of Sports had announced online fitness competitions of push-ups and rope skipping in which all university teachers, employees and students could participate.