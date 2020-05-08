Samiullah urges PM to get rid of ‘fixing mess’

LAHORE: Hockey legend Samiullah Khan ‘The Flying Horse’ has said that he expected the sports industry of Pakistan will improve under Prime Minister Imran Khan but regretted that nothing has changed yet.

Samiullah’s evaluation, as per Jang, came amid a spate of back-and-forth allegations and counter-allegations of match-fixing by former cricketers.The 1978 World Cup-winner rued that the country’s topmost sport is just as muddy as ever and urged the authorities to take action. “The way one big player after another is being exposed, there needs to be action against it,” he said.

“Either PM Imran Khan should form a commission or Chief Justice Gulzar Ahmed takes suo motu action and rid cricket of this mess once and for all.” Samiullah said that back in his days bookies would approach hockey players too but “they never even thought of selling the country.”