Fri May 08, 2020
AFP
May 8, 2020

Hackers disrupt virtual S African parliament meeting

CAPE TOWN: Hackers on Thursday disrupted a virtual session of South Africa’s parliament, posting pornographic images in the second such incident since the coronavirus outbreak.

The "meeting was temporarily disrupted by so-called ‘bombers’ or hackers," parliamentary spokesman Moloto Mothapo told AFP. "But (it) continued afterwards on a different platform."

The parliament of Africa’s most industrialised country, which has registered 7,808 coronavirus infections and 153 deaths, has been operating virtually as part of measures to fight Covid-19.

Pornographic images popped up a few minutes before the start of the Zoom meeting and then a male voice hurled sexist and racial insults at Speaker Thandi Modise, according to The Sowetan newspaper. Modise adjourned the virtual meeting, which resumed shortly afterwards on another platform.

