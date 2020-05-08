Misguided wishes

The Covid-19 pandemic has become the foremost global crisis of our time. More than three million people have been affected by this disease and more than 200,000 people have died from it. Most countries have taken the step of initiating a nationwide lockdown to combat this pandemic.

The lockdowns have utterly devastated the global economy, stifling trade, consumption, and job growth. Sectors such as education have also been adversely affected with syllabuses left incomplete and students pondering an uncertain future. However, the people seem to not understand how dangerous this situation is and all they want is that the government open everything despite the danger of the virus not having passed. People around the world are taking this threat as a joke and believe its impact has been exaggerated, they desire that governments terminate the lockdowns and bring about a return to normalcy. In addition, traders and shopkeepers have taken to rioting in protest of the lockdown, threatening to open their businesses despite what the government has to say about the current situation.

Even the government itself appears not to care too deeply about the situation, they are taking the misguided step of easing restrictions in an attempt to save the economy. Is the economy more important than the lives we are losing every day? When a person is terrified of Covid-19 and its effects then how is he going be able to focus at work? The problem is that the people are not even aware of how ending the restrictions could increase the lethality of the situation. Already the number of the infected and deceased is rising daily.

They should be terrified of what can happen next if they just ease everything in this darkest hour. These businessmen, traders and others should hope this pandemic comes to an end soon and they should think about what these restrictions were made for.

They should keep faith in themselves and the others and protect the others and themselves.

Zuhaib Shah

Karachi