The outdated and archaic system of National Savings causes unspeakable hardships to its customers. In this era of advanced technologies such as blockchain, the practice of maintaining accounts in ledger and recording transaction entries manually is bewildering. I wonder how the Central Directorate of National Savings (CDNS) keep and maintain the record of billions of rupees worth of investments manually? During these days of loc down National Savings centres have completely failed to provide basic services to its customers. Furthermore, it is an open secret that the CDNS frequently receives complaints against its field staff regarding low pay-outs of profits to its customers; specially to widows and illiterate customers who cannot fill their cheques/profit coupons. I appeal the concerned authorities to immediately modernize the operations of National Savings centres by providing them with the latest technology. Payments of profits etc should be made through the customer's bank account in order to avoid unnecessary problems and malpractice.

Waqas Imran

Lahore