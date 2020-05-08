There have been discussions about increased fiscal woes for Pakistan as the number of infected people touches 25, 000 in the country and death toll also moves swiftly towards the 600 mark. Though the current fiscal woes are compounded by the Covid-19 crisis, we need to keep in mind that even before this pandemic the government was unable to generate the desired revenue and meet expenses in accordance with the budget stipulations in 2019 which were overambitious from the beginning. That the coronavirus pandemic has hit the country’s economy in a hard way is no more surprising news. What is surprising is the manner in which the government is neglecting the post-crisis period in the next fiscal year. In all likelihood, it will be much more painful than it has been in the past two years since the PTI-led government came to power in 2018. The country is faced with the challenge of repaying nearly 20 billion dollars of debt payment in the next two years, which will be much harder with declining remittances and exports.

As many as five million jobs are already at stake, while world powers launch policies to protect their interests that would adversely affect global trade and employment opportunities. As the banks face problems regarding liquidity, fiscal space for the government will be further constrained. There will be a dire need to reset the IMF programme targets for Pakistan. The nearly 20-billion-dollar payment due in the next two years will include some of the principal amount and a staggering amount of interest on debt to international creditors. To fulfil these obligations, we will be once again soliciting additional amounts from the international market in the form of new loans. But even then, it will not be easy as the tightening of financial conditions will result in more complications in the refinancing of external debt. Though the government has been able to curtail its bill of imports, declining exports and remittances are likely to cancel out any benefit the government is expecting to accrue from a reduced bill of imports.

This government’s policy from the day it assumed power has been to curtail imports rather than improve our export potential which has been stuck at less than 25 billion dollars a year, as opposed to a much better performance by Bangladesh. We need to see the Bangladesh model closely and learn from it. What have they done to outpace Pakistan which boasts nearly 50 million more population? They have been able to create much better goodwill in the international community than we have. Their budget focuses more on pro-people development with appropriate allocations to enhance human potential rather than enhancing the potentials of certain segments of society. For Pakistan, it will be a challenge to accommodate the thousands of unemployed returning back to the country, while we already have millions in line to get benefits and seek jobs. We need long-term planning right now, rather than ad-hoc measures that may soon fizzle out.