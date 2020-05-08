Pakistan, DFID cooperation to continue: Hafeez

ISLAMABAD: Adviser to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue Dr Abdul Hafeez Shaikh said on Thursday the cooperation between Pakistan and the Department for International Development (DFID) would continue in future for the overall prosperity of the people and businesses.

He was talking to British High Commissioner Dr Christian Turner, who called on him at the Finance Division here. Head of DFID, Annabel Gerry, also accompanied the High Commissioner, according to a press statement issued by the Finance Ministry.

During the meeting, they discussed the matters of common interest. Shaikh specially thanked the DFID for its cooperation in the recent launch of “Secured Transaction Registry”.