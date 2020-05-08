British Pakistanis face higher risk of Covid-19 death: study

LONDON: People of Pakistani background are three times more likely to die from coronavirus, according to new research.

The likelihood of death from Covid-19 is significantly higher among England’s black, Asian and minority ethnic (BAME) groups than the general population, analysis by University College London (UCL) scientists indicates.

They found the risk of death from the virus for people of Pakistani background it was 3.29 times higher, 2.41 times higher for Bangladeshi, black Caribbean was 2.21 times higher, and Indian was 1.7 times higher. In black African groups was 3.24 times higher than the general population.

According to the study, which has not been peer reviewed, there was a lower risk of death from Covid-19 for white populations in England. After accounting for region and age, the risk of death for white British was 12 per cent (0.88 times) lower than that of the general population and white Irish was half (0.52 times) lower.

Co-author Dr Delan Devakumar, of the UCL Institute for Global Health, said: “Rather than being an equaliser, this work shows that mortality with Covid-19 is disproportionately higher in black, Asian and minority ethnic groups.

“It is essential to tackle the underlying social and economic risk factors and barriers to healthcare that lead to these unjust deaths.”

Lead author Dr Rob Aldridge, of UCL Institute of Health Informatics, said: “Our analyses show that several minority ethnic groups have a substantially higher risk of death from Covid-19 and that regional differences in where they live may explain some, but not all, of the differences between ethnic groups.

“After we took account of age and the geographical region for those people that died from Covid-19, there remained large differences in the risk of death between ethnic groups.

“White British and white Irish groups had a lower risk of death, but Bangladeshi, Pakistani, Indian, black African and black Caribbean ethnic groups all had a substantially increased risk of death.”

According to the researchers, the findings are consistent with emerging global data and support the need for the UK Government to take urgent action to reduce the risk of death from Covid-19 for BAME groups.

Published in Wellcome Open Research, the study used NHS data of patients with a positive Covid-19 test who died hospitals in England from March 1 to April 21 this year.

Over the study period, the NHS data showed the total number of people who had tested positive for Covid-19 and died was 16,272. Ethnicity was missing for 9.4 per cent (1,537/16,272) of NHS England hospital deaths. The largest total number of deaths in minority ethnic groups were Indian (492 deaths) and Black Caribbean (460 deaths) people.

Separately, the Office for National Statistics ONS) found that black men and women are more than four times more likely to die with coronavirus than white people in England and Wales. The data was compiled from analysis conducted between March 2 and April 10.

The ONS analysis suggested black males in England and Wales were 4.2 times more likely to die after contracting Covid-19. The figure rose to 4.3 for black women. It also found people of Bangladeshi, Pakistani, Indian and mixed heritage had an increased risk of death compared to those from white backgrounds.

The ONS said its findings suggested differences were in part a result of geographic and socio-economic factors, such as deprivation. “However, these factors do not explain all of the difference, suggesting that other causes are still to be identified,” it added.

Taking into account other factors, such as health and disability, the ONS said black men and women were 1.9 times more likely to die with Covid-19 than whites.

Bangladeshi and Pakistani males were 1.8 times more likely. That dropped to 1.6 for females. All minority ethnic groups had increased mortality risks, except for Chinese women. Black people accounted for six per cent of the overall deaths from COVID-19 during the analysis period. A total of 83.8 percent of deaths were of people of white ethnicity.

The findings are similar to data from the state-run National Health Service in England, which said white people accounted for 82.7 percent of deaths, and black people 5.7 percent. Ethnicity is not recorded on death certificates but there have been calls for it to be included to establish more accurate figures.

The ONS linked its data to the last national census in 2011 in which people self-reported their ethnicity.