Army to continue bringing comfort in this hour of distress: Bajwa

KOHAT: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, during a visit to Kohat on Thursday, said Pakistan Army shall continue assisting other institutions in fighting the pandemic and “bringing comfort in this hour of distress”, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a press release.

Gen Bajwa was given detailed briefing on operational preparedness, prevailing security situation including border security measures along Pak-Afghan Border, and an update on the Army’s assistance against Covid-19 in the area.

The Army chief interacted with troops busy in relief efforts against Covid-19. He also appreciated the officers and men for “operational readiness, continued vigilance and high morale”, ISPR said.

Later, Gen Bajwa also visited a Covid-19 facility at CMH Kohat. He said: “Pakistan Army shall continue assisting other institutions in fighting the pandemic. Reach out to people particularly those affected by Covid-19 for bringing comfort in this hour of distress.”

Earlier, the Army chief laid a floral wreath at Shuhada monument to pay homage to martyrs who laid down their lives in the line of duty for defending the motherland. Gen Bajwa was received by Lt-Gen Nauman Mahmood, Commander Peshawar Corps on his arrival at Kohat.