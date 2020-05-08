Army to continue bringing comfort in this hour of distress: Bajwa

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KOHAT: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, during a visit to Kohat on Thursday, said Pakistan Army shall continue assisting other institutions in fighting the pandemic and “bringing comfort in this hour of distress”, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) said in a press release.
Gen Bajwa was given detailed briefing on operational preparedness, prevailing security situation including border security measures along Pak-Afghan Border, and an update on the Army’s assistance against Covid-19 in the area.
The Army chief interacted with troops busy in relief efforts against Covid-19. He also appreciated the officers and men for “operational readiness, continued vigilance and high morale”, ISPR said.
Later, Gen Bajwa also visited a Covid-19 facility at CMH Kohat. He said: “Pakistan Army shall continue assisting other institutions in fighting the pandemic. Reach out to people particularly those affected by Covid-19 for bringing comfort in this hour of distress.”
Earlier, the Army chief laid a floral wreath at Shuhada monument to pay homage to martyrs who laid down their lives in the line of duty for defending the motherland. Gen Bajwa was received by Lt-Gen Nauman Mahmood, Commander Peshawar Corps on his arrival at Kohat.