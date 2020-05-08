Domestic flights suspension extended

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday extended the suspension of domestic flight operations until May 10, a spokesperson for the Aviation Division said, according to a press release.

“As per the government decision, the suspension of domestic flight operations, as effected earlier, has been extended up to Sunday, May 10, 2020 at 2359 hours PST,” the statement said.

Remaining provisions as applicable to the suspension of domestic flights, reflected in the previous orders, would remain unchanged, he added. On March 26, the government had suspended all types of domestic scheduled or non-scheduled, chartered and private aircraft passenger flight operations for a period of one week initially.

Later, the suspension had been getting extensions from time to time in view of the evolving situation of Covid-19 in the country.