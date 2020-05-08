Azhar, Razzaq pick Imran Khan as dream partner

KARACHI: Abdul Razzaq and Azhar Mehmood, who can easily be named among Pakistan’s all-time best all-rounders, have both picked World Cup winning captain Imran Khan as their Dream Pairs partner.

PCB’s Digital Pairs series for Test players has gained great popularity among fans, current and former players, pundits and journalists. The campaign entered its fifth phase today (Thursday), with the followers asked to name two all-rounders of their choice.

Azhar, who represented Pakistan in 21 Tests, scoring 900 runs and collecting 39 wickets, recalled that he started playing cricket inspired by legendary captain and all-rounder Imran Khan.

Azhar said: “I would like to make my dream pair with Imran Khan as I started playing cricket inspired by him. Imran was a hero for me and my favourite cricketer. Among the present lot of bowlers, I choose Shaheen Shah Afridi; I know his capabilities well having worked with him closely [as bowling coach].

“Among batsmen, I choose Babar Azam as my batting partner, he is an exceptional timer.” Razzaq also chose Imran as his bowling partner and selected Javed Miandad as his batting partner.

In 46 Test appearances, Razzaq scored 1946 runs and took 100 wickets. Razzaq said: “I want to thank the PCB for initiating the campaign which is a great way of acknowledging Test stars. During my career, I played with many great cricketers and I consider it a matter of pride and honour, my dream was to bowl with in tandem with Imran Khan.