Younis praises Imran Khan in online session with cricketers

KARACHI: Former Pakistan captain Younis Khan praised his predecessor Imran Khan during a session with boys currently playing for Pakistan or aspiring to do so.

“Honesty and planning throughout his life has not only made him a successful cricketer and captain but he also went to become Prime Minister of the country, which has been unprecedented,” Younis said while referring to World Cup winning captain Imran Khan.

PCB has taken several initiatives to keep its cricketers motivated during the ongoing testing times amid the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent lockdown. One of the initiative is getting former successful cricketers on board to speak to cricketers during online sessions.

Younis said that persistently working hard with focus on life’s goal are key to success. He said that proper planning and a strong character can make ordinary cricketers achieve great feats. He further said that dedication and sacrifice for the country helps a player reach great heights. He cited examples of Waqar Younis and Wasim Akram, who opted to feature in a match in spite of injuries, which show their dedication.