‘Don’t let sports funds lapse’

KARACHI: The government should not let the sports funds lapse and instead release money to federations for training and travelling expenses once the national and international sports activities resume.

This was suggested by the Fakhar Ali Shah, president of Pakistan Federation Baseball, in a statement with regards to the utilisation of government funds for the development of sports.

“Prime Minister should direct the Ministry of Inter-provincial Coordination not to let the sports funds (for national and international events) lapse due to the suspension of sports activities. “And IPC should devise a plan to issue these funds to the national sports federations on the basis of their performance,” said Fakhar.

He added that the funds can be used to train players in this period. “And these funds can also be used for travelling expenses for international participation once the pandemic ends,” said Fakhar.

He said that national sports federations can be asked by the IPC to provide details in this regard because it is impossible to get sponsorships for future events due to the economic fallout of Covid-19. It is pertinent to mention here that Sindh Sports Board’s quarterly budget worth millions of rupees is to lapse on May 15.