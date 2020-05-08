Wasim takes negativity of people as challenge

ISLAMABAD: Former cricket great Wasim Akram Thursday said that he has no time for people having negative mindset, so he prefers not to respond to their comments.

Recently, Aamir Sohail hurled allegations against the former pacer, saying his ‘captaincy drama’ was the main reason behind team’s defeats in the World Cups till 2003.

Reacting to the criticism, Wasim said it was sad that his name was being used by some people to get attention.

“I quit cricket 17 years ago but people still take my name to further their own interests. But I ignore such type of things. I don’t have time for the people influenced by negativity,” Wasim was quoted as saying by PakPassion.net.

He added that he spent 10 years with Imran Khan on the field and when he (Imran) joined politics some 22 years back, people made fun of him.

“Take the negativity of people as a challenge and use it as motivation and don’t be down because of them. This should start a fire inside you when you hear such stuff. Remember we all have made mistakes. I too made lots of blunders. “There are two unwritten contracts of life — trust and loyalty. Some people, to gain a little fame, tell lies and destroy others’ lives and move on.”

Wasim said many people asked him to write a book but he feels if he does a number of people would get upset. “If I write a book on off-the-field issues of Pakistan cricket, I will probably upset lots of people and ruin some, including myself.”