Younis asks batsmen to be consistent

LAHORE: Legendary Test batsman Younis Khan Thur­s­day held an online session with national team and em­e­rging batsmen as part of the Pak­istan Cricket Bo­ard’s lectures series by the cricket greats.

Younis stressed the importance of consistency for the batsmen, asking them to stay defiant at the crease in any situation

Younis, regarded as one of the finest fielders in the team during his playing days, emphasised the significance of fielding and urged the team members to work hard on this department.

The former Test batsman advised the players to build a strong character and always be ready to make sacrifices, adding that qualities like commitment and planning can turn ordinary players into legends.

He recalled that players like Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis at times represented Pakistan with broken bones. Players need to constantly challenge themselves and question themselves if they want to succeed at the highest level.

He also cited the example of legendary captain and all-rounder Imran Khan.

The former batting star said: “Imran’s commitment, dedication and passion for the game not only made him one of the greats of the game but the same attributes helped him succeed in other fields of life.”

Younis ended his career at a remarkable 52.05 average, while scoring 34 centuries and 33 half-centuries in his prolific career.

In the ODIs, he scored 7,249 runs in 265 matches and made 442 runs in 25 T20Is for Pakistan.