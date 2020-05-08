No club cricket means no cricket at all, says Aamir

ISLAMABAD: Former Pakistan captain Aamir Sohail raised a strong voice for revival of club cricket, saying it has been left redundant for a decade and that the present Pakistan Cricket Board is putting the last nail in its coffin.

In an interview with ‘The News’, Aamir said the cricket structure has been left at the mercy of God Almighty. “No club cricket means no cricket at all. It is the very base of any cricket structure and sadly that system in Pakistan has been laid to rest,” he said. “That is a bad omen for the future of Pakistan cricket. If things remain the same for a few more years, we won’t have quantity or quality.”

Aamir slammed current policies of the PCB. “Everywhere in the world, especially in England and Australia, club cricketers get professional status. They get paid to play cricket. We are trying to copy them without realizing that we are not a welfare state. The jobless here do not get any financial cover. In those countries if you are jobless, you get support from the state.”

He questioned the PCB’s wisdom in rendering over 700 cricketers jobless by abolishing departmental cricket. “A system like ours needs departmental cricket for the survival of players. We need quantity to get the quality. No quantity means no quality and that I am afraid is going to happen with Pakistan cricket.

“We all are products of departmental cricket. Pakistan have won all major international tournaments. We stayed No 1 in each format courtesy this system. Moreover, by playing departmental first class cricket, players get professional contracts aro­und the world.”

When the Board of Control for Cricket in Pakistan tu­rned into PCB, it lost total control on running the sy­stem, he said.

Aamir said the PCB was being run by incompetent officials. “If anyone dares to approach the Supreme Court to know whether the PCB is being run under the constitution, he would have a genuine case to pursue. There is no city, district or provincial association, which should have been there within three months of the approval of the new constitution that has also left many loopholes. We are also without any club or school cricket.”

The former left-handed opening batsman said whatever the system was there before the new constitution it was delivering results. “We were No 1 recently in Test cricket. With this system we won the Champions Trophy. The whole building has been brought to ground for just one reason and that is to seek quality. My point of view is that from within quantity you get quality.”

The former captain said there was a dire need to run the cricket system in Pakistan in a disciplined manner. “I am a firm believer that if we maintain discipline in cricket, the whole nation that follows the game wholeheartedly will get disciplined. But no efforts are being made to make cricket run in a disciplined way,” he said.