Police arrest 112 criminals during last fortnight

Islamabad : Saddar Zone police have arrested 112 outlaws including 45 absconders during last fortnight and recovered looted items worth in millions, wine and weapons from them, a police spokesman said.

Following directions of Inspector General of Police Islamabad Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar Khan, he said that Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Waqar Ud din Syed directed all police officials to accelerate efforts against anti-social elements and ensure their arrests. ‘

As per orders of Islamabad police chief Muhammad Aamir Zulfiqar khan, renewed efforts were made and Islamabad Saddar Zone police spearheaded by SP (Saddar) Sarfaraz Ahmed Virk achieved remarkable success. Owing these efforts, dacoity/robbery and car lifting cases were traced and 17 persons were arrested besides recovery of looted items including gold ornaments, three vehicles and a motorbike from them.

Police also arrested 45 absconders during the same period while seven persons were held for involvement in bootlegging as well as drug peddling activities. A total of 2.2 kilogram heroin, 780 gram hashish and a wine bottle were recovered from them.

Meanwhile, 11 persons were held for possessing illegal weapons and nine pistols, one MP5 rifle, ammunition and a dagger were recovered from them. Five persons were held after registration of two cases under Foreigner Act while three persons were held in violation of Shop and Security Act.

Moreover, Police nabbed five gamblers and recovered stake money and other items from them. A special campaign was launched against professional alm seekers and police held 103 beggars.

Eleven habitual culprits were nabbed during the same period while 78 persons were held for violating section 144 red-handed and 169 suspects had to face police scrutiny.

While reviewing this performance, SP (Saddar) Sarfaraz Ahmed Virk has appreciated it and said that criminal elements would not to be spared and those involved in anti-social activities would have to face action as per law. He also directed SDPOs and SHOs of Saddar police area to ensure effective policing measures.

He has also appealed the citizens to cooperate with Islamabad in curbing activities of such elements.