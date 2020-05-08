PPEs donated to doctors and paramedical staff

Islamabad: Like many organisations who are doing their part in providing relief to underprivileged families in the prevailing lockdown situation, IWCCI is also contributing their services to support the needy.

Samina Fazil, the founding president of IWCCI while talking to 'The News' said that all the members of IWCCI contributed and donated PPEs or doctors and para medical staff for different hospitals of Islamabad. Among many donors IWCCI thanks Mr. Munir fo his help and support. In addition to this, another activity was done in collaboration with Chinese Embassy. Many ration bags were distributed among deserving and member's staff. Samina said that IWCCI is always on the frontline and working for poverty alleviation.