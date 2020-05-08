Minister promises to support artists

Islamabad : Federal Minister for National Heritage and Culture Shafqat Mehmood expressed deep sorrow over the death of noted folk singer Krishan Lal Bheel.

He telephones his family and talked to his brother Sukhdev and inquired about his two children, including Shambu Lal and Shubna Devi.

"Krishan Lal has represented Pakistan all over the world and has been a symbol of diversity and cultural richness of Pakistan abroad. He was equally active and popular in Pakistan and was considered to be an embodiment of the musical traditions of Cholistan," he said.

The minister said Krishan Lal remained instrumental in bringing out several musicians and singers of cholistan and introducing them at a national level and received scores of awards including life time achievement award from Lok Virsa.

He offered Rs500,000 for the deceased's children and his team of folk musicians and dancers.

Shafqat Mehmood said he had been concerned about the well being of artists in the current times and had been supporting various initiatives to support artists financially.

He said since Lok Virsa and PNCA came under the administration of Heritage Division in August 2019, he had been taking keen interest in long term initiatives for promotion of the artists.

“With Krishan Lal gone, who represented his area so well, we have to ensure that we continue to recognize the rich musical heritage of Cholistan, among many other rich traditions of Pakistan,” he said.