Two missing girls reunited with families

Islamabad : Islamabad Bhara Kahu and Sihala police on Thursday recovered two girls who went missing from respective areas and reunited with their families, a police spokesman said.

He said that Aadam Khan lodged report with Sihala police station that his eleven years old daughter had been missing. He stated that he along with family members traced her but no clue was found. Following this complaint, Sihala police registered First Information Report (case no. 161) on April 23-04-2020 under section 364-A PPC.

Following this compliant DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed took notice and directed SP (Rural) Malik Naeem Iqbal for her safe recovery. SP (Rural) constituted a special team as per his directions under supervision of SDPO (Sihala) Rukhsar Medhi headed by Station House Officer (SHO) Sihala police station Inspector Basheer Ahmad and others who started the investigation, worked hard and succeeded to trace the missing girl from Lahore.

In another incident, Sher Qulam lodged report with Bhara Kahu police station that his nine years old niece Sara had been missing. He stated that he along with family members traced her but no clue was found.

Following this compliant SP (City) Umer Khan constituted a special team under supervision of ASP Hamza Aman-Ullah headed by Station House Officer (SHO) Bhara Kahu police station Sub-Inspector Naveed Tahir and others who started the investigation, worked hard and succeeded to trace the missing girl in just three hours.