ASI killed in accident

Rawalpindi : Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Niaz Hussein died in a traffic accident here on Wednesday night.

ASI Niaz Hussein was deputed in SSP (Operations Reserve) Rawalpindi office and was going to his ancestral home Fateh Jang after duty when his vehicle was hit by a truck at Fateh Jang Road and he succumbed to injuries on the scene.

Funeral prayer of deceased police officer was offered in police lines Rawalpindi.

CPO (Rawalpindi) DIG Muhammad Ahsan Younis, SSP (Operations) Tariq Wilayat, SP (Headquarters) Taimur Khan, DSP (Headquarters) Azhar Hussein and other police officials attended the funeral prayer.

The body of police official was taken to ancestral village (Fateh Jang) for burial.

CPO (Rawalpindi) DIG Muhammad Ahsan Younis said ASI Niaz Hussein was hardworking police officer and department will always remember his loyalty with police department. He also expressed his condolences with bereaved family of the deceased police office.