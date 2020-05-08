close
Fri May 08, 2020
Our Correspondent
May 8, 2020

PIMS finally forms media cell

Islamabad

Our Correspondent
May 8, 2020

Islamabad: Recognising the significance of communications as a tool for public information during the Coronavirus epidemic, the Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS) Thursday notified the creation of a three-member Media Cell led by the hospital’s deputy director coordination.

The Media Cell will create official accounts of PIMS on Twitter, Facebook and related social media weblinks to satiate the media’s appetite for latest information and updates. It will be responsible for uploading patient care data, particularly regarding pandemic control activities and the overall performance of PIMS.

The members of the Media Cell will monitor all social media content against PIMS and share the information with relevant administrative officers for corrective actions.

