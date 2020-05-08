Wasa officials visit Dadhocha Dam site

Rawalpindi : The Chairman Water and Sanitation Agency (Wasa) Tariq Mahmood Murtaza along with Director General, Amara Khan visited the Dadhocha Dam site near Rawat Industrial State. Wasa officials including managing director and deputy managing director were also present on the occasion.

The officials of the Small Dam Organisation while briefing told the chairman, Wasa that an amount of Rs6 billion would be spent on the construction of Dadhocha Dam and work on this project would be initiated soon. In order to resolve water issue in the coming years, the Punjab government has given approval of construction of this dam.

With the completion of this project, Wasa would be able to supply 25 million gallon water per day to the residents of Rawalpindi and its adjoining areas. The total capacity of water storage in this dam is 60 feet, while the dead level has been estimated at 15 feet level. While the live storage capacity is stated to be 45 feet acre. The total inflow of receiving water in dam is 77 thousand cusec while the outflow of water is estimated. The deputy director of Wasa, Azizullah Khan told that Wasa will construct filtration plant with the main link of Dadhocha Dam for supplying water to Rawalpindi and adjoining areas. The overall work on this dam would be completed in three years.

Speaking on the occasion, Wasa Chairman Tariq Mahmood Murtaza observed that in order to cater to the need of water in future, we should stop reliance on tube wells and instead focus attention of improving ground level water situation. The construction of small dams like Dadhocha would overcome water issue in the future. The Punjab government headed by Chief Minister, Usman Buzdar is paying attention and has laid special priority to build more and more small dams with the purpose of overcoming water shortage problems, the chairman stated.