Auto sector seeks State Bank help

LAHORE: Pakistan Association of Automotive Parts and Accessories Manufacturers (PAAPAM) has asked the central bank to help the auto vending industry survive the pandemic crisis through various facilitations, including short- and long-term financing, a statement said on Thursday.

In a letter written to State Bank Governor Reza Baqir, association Chairman Mohammad Akram said that the current loans should be converted to eight years long-term financing with zero markup for the next 12 months.

He complained the banks are generally discouraging SMEs from benefitting from salary loan by demanding collateral.

The SMEs should be given the salary amount as the case and funding may be arranged by the government through EOBI, WWF and Social Security Funds that these enterprises have been depositing since years.

Akram demanded waiver of 100 percent cash margin on opening letter of credit. Import without LC be enhanced to $25,000, he said and also demanded 15 percent export rebate on auto exports as provided by many economies.