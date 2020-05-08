Adviser meets Uzbek envoy

ISLAMABAD: Abdul Razak Dawood, adviser to the prime minister on commerce and investment had a conference call with Uzbek Deputy Prime Minister Sardor Umurzakov on Thursday.

Uzbek Ambassador to Pakistan Furqat Sidikov also attended the meeting, held at the Ministry of Commerce, Islamabad.

Both the sides expressed the desire to enhance trade relations between the two countries.

It was resolved that all-out efforts would be made to enhance bilateral trade relations, establishing joint ventures in the fields of agriculture, textile, pharma, tourism and construction, and greater utilisation of the institutions such as Inter-Governmental Commission and Joint Business Council for giving impetus to the government-to-government and business-to-business cooperation.

Uzbek side expressed desire for utilisation of Karachi and Gwadar ports for its trade operations, and establishment of joint working group for trade and investment cooperation. Uzbek deputy prime minister also requested Pakistan to support its cause in accession to Quadrilateral Traffic in Transit Agreement (QTTA), and share experience on achieving GSP Plus status.

It was agreed that institutional mechanism between both the countries needs to be upgraded.

The adviser apprised the Uzbek side that the memorandum of understanding on the establishment of “Pakistan-Uzbekistan Joint Working Group on Trade and Investment” will be ready for signature after seeking approval from the cabinet.