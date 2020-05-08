Forex reserves rise to $18.755bln

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves rose to $18.755 billion during the week ended April 30 from $18.463 billion a week ago, the central bank reported on Thursday. The foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan increased $259 million to $12.329 billion.
The forex reserves of commercial banks increased to $6.425 billion from $6.392 billion.