Fri May 08, 2020
May 8, 2020

Forex reserves rise to $18.755bln

Business

May 8, 2020

KARACHI: Pakistan’s foreign exchange reserves rose to $18.755 billion during the week ended April 30 from $18.463 billion a week ago, the central bank reported on Thursday. The foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan increased $259 million to $12.329 billion.

The forex reserves of commercial banks increased to $6.425 billion from $6.392 billion.

