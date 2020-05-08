Stocks stuck in red amid fading rate cut hopes

Stocks on Thursday lost for the second straight session with cement sector taking most of the battering, while profit-booking in energy shares deepened the dent, amid fading hopes of further monetary softening, dealers said.

Topline Securities in a report said, “The market continued its negative momentum on profit-taking in cyclical sectors (cements & steel), which bore the brunt of selling pressure”.

“Cements had a hard day as a 24 percent year-on-year decline in despatches for the month of April amid suspended economic activity kept the sentiment in check.”

The brokerage said investors continued to book profits in the E&P (exploration and production companies), where the index heavyweight sector closed negative for the second consecutive session of the week.

Pakistan Stock Exchange’s (PSX) benchmark KSE-100 shares index lost 1.26 percent or 424.02 points to close at 33,304.16 points, whereas its KSE-30 lost 1.41 percent or 209.79 points to end at 14,634.38 points level.

Of 331 active scrips, 75 up, 243 retreated, and 13 remained unchanged. Investor participation remained limited, as only 176 million shares with a value of Rs7.5 billion were traded in today’s session.

Samiullah Tariq, director research at Arif Habib Limited said, “Increase in cut-off yield of 12-month treasury bills diminished hopes of any interest rate cut as was expected earlier”.

Moreover, Tariq said the pressure further mounted on investors after IMF (International Monetary Fund) officials meeting with the members of Pakistan Banking Council revealed the fund had made over-ambitious projections for new fiscal year.

Faizan Munshey, head of foreign institutional sales at Next Capital, said, “Equities remained under pressure amid profit-taking by investors across the board”.

Furthermore, the 23 basis points unpick in 1-year T-bill yield in Wednesday’s auction also contributed towards negative sentiments, Munshey added.

According to an analyst, most of the heat was received by cement sector, mainly owing to a slump in the sales numbers for the month of April.

Furthermore, cement sales dropped 23 percent to 3.52 million tons, while exports for the first time in this fiscal year dropped 57 percent to 249,127 tons because of a halt in the construction and other allied sectors activities.

Analyst Ahsan Mehanti from Arif Habib Corporation said, “Stocks fell across the board on investor concerns for economic uncertainty".

Dismal fiscal deficit data for Jul-Mar FY20, fall in cement and petroleum products’ sales in April FY20, foreign outflows, central bank restrictions on banking sector payouts, falling local fertiliser prices, and concerns over unresolved circular debt crises weighed on the stocks, Mehanti added.

The top gainers were Rafhan Maize, up Rs95, to close at Rs6995/share, and Sapphire Textile, up Rs64, to finish at Rs929/share. Unilever Foods, down Rs785, to close at Rs10,110/share, and Nestle Pakistan, down Rs77.61, to close at Rs5837.50/share, were the main losers.

Hascol Petrol led the volumes with 16.085 million shares and lost Rs0.76 to end at Rs14.90/share. WorldCall Telecom with a turnover of 4.698 million shares remained at the lowest rung of the volume ladder, losing Rs0.01 to end at Rs0.76/share.