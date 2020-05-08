Rupee extends losses

KARACHI: The rupee extended losses for the second straight session on Thursday due to increased demand for the US currency, dealers said.

In the interbank market, the rupee closed at 160. 22/dollar, compared with the Wednesday’s closing of 160.05.

Dealers said the currency was under pressure on sustained buying of the dollars by banks, amid the demand for the greenback from companies. Though, the demand from importers remained low due to falling imports, amid coronavirus outbreak.

“We have seen some banks buying dollars for corporates that are making payments,” a currency dealer said.

“We think the demand could continue for some time. The rupee is likely to trade in the range of 161.20-161.40 against the dollar in the days ahead,” the dealer added.

“We expect the rupee to weaken further to 161-162/dollar in the near-term.” In the open market too, the rupee fell against the dollar. The local unit ended at 160.20 versus the greenback, down from the previous closing of 160.

Dollar inflows from overseas Pakistanis remained sluggish, owing to the economic shocks of the coronavirus pandemic.

Further, the absence of dollar conversions by exporters and nominal inflows in the government securities also pushed the rupee lower.