US jobless claims of 3.2mln take total pandemic toll beyond 33mln

New York: Another 3.2 million workers applied for US unemployment claims last week, according to the latest government data on Thursday, taking the count in the wake of coronavirus shutdowns to 33.5 million.

The number of initial jobless claims fell to almost 3.2 million in the week ended May 2, the US labour department said on Thursday, down from 3.85 million the previous week. That compared with economists’ expectations for 3 million.

The report showed California processed the largest number of claims at 318,064, according to preliminary state-level estimates that have not been seasonally adjusted.

While the number of jobless claims dipped for the fifth consecutive week, the overall level remains elevated and economists have questioned whether backlogs at state unemployment offices are understating the depths of the hit to the US labour market.

The data come ahead of Friday’s non-farm payroll report, which is expected to show the US economy shed a record 21 million jobs and the unemployment rate surged to 16 percent in April.

The pandemic brought an end to the longest US economic expansion on record with GDP contracting at the sharpest pace since 2008 in the first three months of the year, with the effects of the lockdowns and social-distancing only really being felt in the second half of March.