Sales tax on services amounts to Rs171bln in nine months

KARACHI: Provincial authorities saw revenue collection from sales tax on services increase 20 percent to Rs170.5 billion in the first nine months of the current fiscal year of 2019/20, official data showed.

Finance ministry’s data showed that provinces collected Rs142.34 billion as sales tax on services in the corresponding period of the last fiscal year.

The pace of growth in revenue collection could not be sustained in the remaining months of the current fiscal year due to adverse impact of coronavirus lockdown on revenue collection. The government announced lockdown in March to curb spread of the novel coronavirus with retail and wholesale markets and industrial units closed down.

While the government announced a gradual return to the normal situation, the two-month long lockdown is believed to have eroded 35 percent of the tax revenue.

Provinces are empowered to collect sales tax on services under the 18th amendment into the constitution, passed on April 8, 2010. Sindh was the first province to make legislation for imposing sales tax on services within its jurisdiction in 2010. Other provinces have also established their revenue authorities to collect tax on services rendered within their jurisdictions.

As per the statistics released by the finance ministry, the Punjab registered 19 percent growth to Rs76.63 billion in revenue collection during July-March 2019/20. That was compared to Rs64.46 billion in the corresponding period of the last fiscal year.

The growth in revenue collection might be attributed to improved economic activities in pre-COVID-19 era. The coronavirus outbreak was detected in Pakistan during February, but the country imposed lockdown from March 23. Restoration of sales tax on services on mobile phone services, which was stopped on the orders of the Supreme Court of Pakistan, was another reason behind improved revenue collection.

The apex court in a notice suspended the collection of sales tax on phone services on June 11, 2018.

However, on April 24, 2019, the court restored the collection of all taxes charged by mobile phone service providers.

Sindh posed 10.31 percent growth to Rs73.18 billion during the first nine months of current fiscal year. That was compared to Rs66.34 billion in the corresponding period of the last fiscal year.

The revenue collection by revenue authorities of Khyber Pukhtunkhwa registered 83 percent growth to Rs12.96 percent during the period under review. That was compared with Rs7 billion in the corresponding period of the last fiscal year.

Balochistan, which launched collection of sales tax on services last year, posted 71 percent growth to Rs7.66 billion in the July-March 2019/20. That was compared with Rs4.47 billion in the same period of the last fiscal year.