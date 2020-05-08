Human development is an important element of overall social development. In other words, we can safely say that without human development, it will be quite difficult for a country to secure the foundations of its prosperity. Unfortunately, 73 years in our independence, human development continues to remain neglected in Pakistan. Mass illiteracy, poverty, poor health, unemployment and environmental pollution are some of the many issues that have hindered the proper growth of our economy.

We, as a nation, cannot make any substantial progress until and unless we make a serious efforts towards the amelioration of the socio-economic condition of our citizens, because in human development lies the key to real progress. The sooner we focus our energies towards human development, the better it would be for the social, political, economic and cultural development of our society.

Abdul Samad Samo

Karachi