Journalists at risk

In the situation that prevails in the world today due to the Covid-19 virus and its potential to spread rapidly, especially in overcrowded spaces, the New York based Committee to Protect Journalists along with 191 partner organisations has written to the UN secretary general urging action. The CPJ states that at least 250 journalists are currently detained around the world, and has passed on its FreeThePress campaign signed by more than 11,337 concerned citizens to organisations and powerful individuals around the world warning that these journalists have no control over their surroundings, cannot choose to isolate themselves and are often denied even basic medical care. Some are elderly or in poor health. These journalists are located in 33 countries and the majority of them are behind bars to prevent them from voicing their opinions or because the views they expressed dissented from the opinions of their governments. UN Special Rapporteurs, the European External Action Service and the UN Working Group on Arbitrary Detention have all received details of the threat faced by these journalists.

In Pakistan, the editor-in-chief of the Jang/Geo Group remains in detention in a case dating back 34 years. Concern has already been expressed over his health. The WHO and other organizations warn that people living in conditions where they are deprived of their liberty and must coexist in crowded environments are also especially vulnerable to the Covid-19 virus. The WHO has recommended that selected categories of prisoners be released to reduce numbers in jails. A move towards this was made in Pakistan, notably by the Islamabad High Court, but then quashed by the Supreme Court of the country, which held that rule of law must prevail and no legislation existed allowing for such release.

It should be noted that journalists and indeed all political prisoners held for voicing their opinion make up a special category of detainees. These people are generally not a danger to society and in fact have been placed in direct danger under the prevailing circumstances. The CPJ has also pointed out that at this time of world crisis, a free press is especially important to ensure the free flow of information. Certainly, this is true in our country where there is much doubt over official figures and data given out. We should act in line with the CPJ demands and join in the call to free all journalists that have been detained just because of what they choose to say or write or print.