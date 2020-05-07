Virus origins: EU faces recession as China, US spar

BRUSSELS: The EU on Wednesday forecast a historic recession on the continent battered by the deadly coronavirus pandemic, as the US and China escalated their war of words over the origins of the disease.

The grim prediction from Brussels came as Germany -- Europe's biggest economy -- unveiled plans for a near-return to normality, with fresh data revealing the extent of the damage done to its manufacturing sector and car sales.

Countries in Asia joined with Europe in easing the punishing lockdowns that have kept swathes of humanity indoors for weeks and pummelled economies, tipping the world toward a recession not seen in decades.

Some students in the central Chinese city of Wuhan, where the outbreak emerged late last year, were back in classrooms on Wednesday, while South Korea lept back to life with offices and museums open once again.

The pandemic has now killed more than 257,000 people globally and officially infected nearly 3.7 million, although with only the most serious cases being tested the number is believed to be far higher.

Europe accounts for the lion's share of deaths and infections, though hardest hit Britain, Italy, Spain and France have started a levelling off of new cases and fatalities.

On the economic front, the news was less optimistic.

The eurozone economy is forecast to contract by an eye-watering 7.7 percent, EU Economic Affairs Commissioner Paulo Gentiloni said.

"Europe is facing an economic shock without precedent since the Great Depression," he warned.

Governments are seeking to revive their economies by slowly lifting lockdown measures that have hemmed in more than 4.6 billion people worldwide — while avoiding a deadly second wave of the virus.

Germany will allow all students back to school this month, all shops to resume business and even restart the top-flight football Bundesliga.

But fresh data revealed that car sales plunged by 61 percent last month and new industrial orders hit a record low in March.

In Britain, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said some lockdown measures could be scaled back from next week, though warned against moving too briskly.

“It would be an economic disaster for this country if we were to pursue a relaxation of these measures now in such a way as to trigger a second spike,” said Johnson, who was himself treated in hospital for the virus.

The UK on Tuesday overtook Italy for the highest number of deaths in Europe, and is now second after the US in terms of fatalities.

France is inching towards a May 11 deadline to allow some schools to open their doors again after almost two months, while lawmakers in Spain met on Wednesday to vote on extending lockdown measures by two weeks.

The vote comes as Spain said foreign tourist arrivals plummeted by 64 percent in March, a major blow to a key economic lifeline. Some residents were in favour of a gradual return to normal to avoid a resurgence of the disease that has paralysed the country.

“The end of confinement wouldn´t be bad, but we have to go through all the phases,” said Adrian, a gardener in Madrid, speaking to AFP from under a face mask.

“It´s better to have a bit more patience and end it well than rushing and having after another peak or another outbreak that hits us harder.”