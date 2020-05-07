NAB being used for political engineering: Chaudhrys

LAHORE/ISLAMABAD: PML-Q leaders Chaudhry Shujaat and Punjab Assembly Speaker Chaudhry Pervez Elahi on Wednesday approached the Lahore High Court, challenging three 20-year-old inquiries against them by the National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

“In the year 2000, the then chairman of the respondent bureau proceeded to authorize investigation against the petitioners on the allegations of misuse of authority, assets beyond means and wilful default under the National Accountability Ordinance 1999,” they stated in three identical petitions filed through Advocate Amjad Pervez. The petitioners, who are an important ally to the government, argued that the establishment of the NAB, its credibility, partiality and use for political engineering has been a matter of heated debate not only by all political parties but also by human rights organizations and intelligentsia both at the national and international level. They said the conduct of the bureau and the manner in which its officials use authority have also been judicially noticed by the superior courts of the country in a number of cases. The petitioners pleaded that the all the three investigations were recommended for closure by the investigating officers and regional board of the NAB during 2017 and 2018 when the government of their political rivals was in place. However, they submitted the chairman of the NAB approved in 2019 bifurcation of investigations against them about the allegations of assets beyond means after investigation spreading over a period of 19 years since authorization of investigation in the year 2000.

They argued that the so-called order for the bifurcation of the investigation after a lapse of about 20 years was for a purpose other than bona fide and the same was prompted by mala fide intentions to contain and cage their (petitioners) role and their party in the political arena. They claimed that not a single piece of evidence or material was available before the then chairman of the bureau to form an opinion in terms of Section 18(c) of the NAO 1999 to pass an order for authorization of the investigation.

The petitioners argued that the entire process from commencing and conducting the investigation is in violation of mandatory provisions of the ordinance. Therefore, they pleaded, all actions taken by the respondent bureau are illegal, without lawful authority and void ab initio.

Meanwhile, the leadership of Pakistan Muslim League-N and Pakistan Muslim League-Q have raised serious questions over integrity of the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) saying that NAB was doing nothing but targeting politicians.

Speaking on Geo Television’s programme ‘Capital Talk, the PML-N secretary general Ahsan Iqbal and Federal Minister for Housing Chaudhry Tariq Bashir Cheema who hails from PML-Q observed that accountability should be above board and without any discrimination but is seemed that the only target of NAB were politicians.

Minister for Federal Education, Shafqat Mahmood who also participate in the programme said they also have reservations over NAB laws and working of the institution. “ The way the NAB is working can create also create problems for the Government,” he said clarifying that NAB was not working on Government’s directives.

He said there were no talks taking place between the Government and opposition on issue changes in the 18th amendment. However, he said the Government was working on new syllabi for educational institutions with touching the 18th amendment.

He said it was NCC to take decision to open educational institutions but observed that he feared that it would be difficult to re-start academic activity from June 01. Ahsan Iqbal once again strongly criticized the NAB saying that case against Mir Shakilur Rehman was a big joke. “ Mir Shakilur Rehman was arrested while making bogus claims in the decades only case on private transactions making the case as a big joke,” he said.

He alleged that the NAB was toeing directives of the Prime Minister while Shahzad Akbar was forwarding Imran Khan’s directives to the NAB Chairman for implementation.

He pointed out that 20-year old case against Chaudhry Parvaiz Ellahi had been opened only to bring the PML-Q leader under pressure. “ Everything will be okay once the PML-Q announces to party ways with allied Government,” he said adding that the sword of NAB was hanging on Parvaiz Ellahi because he was performing his duties impartially and independently as Speaker of the Punjab Assembly.

Ahsan Iqbal observed that NAB laws could be changed only with consensus saying that his party when in the Government could do so by consensus.

He regretted that NAB was targeting politicians and was bent upon their character assassination. In this connection he referred Narowal Sports City case against him saying that Google map also shows that distance of the sports city site from Pak-India border was 14 kilometers and not 800 meters.

He maintained that the PML-N would not allow any compromise on the provincial autonomy saying that the 18th amendment had nothing to do with the NAB laws. “ NAB is was being used and is being used for political engineering and it is free to arrest politicians without any inquiry,” he said.

The PML-Q leader Chaudhry Tariq Bashir Cheema said that NAB’s actions were making it more controversial and raising questions against itself. “ It is big question on performance of NAB it could not prove Chaudhry Parvaiz Ellahi’s assets outside the country but 20-year old case is still intact,” he regretted.

He maintained that his party would not quit the Government just on the basis of this case but it is matter of respect and prestige of party and its leadership. “ We are political people and do not afraid of NAB cases but it is matter our party leadership’s prestige,” he said.

Cheema pointed out that Khawaja brothers came to meet Chaudhry Parvaiz Ellahi only to express thanks. He further said that Chaudhry Shujaat Hussain wanted amendments in some clauses of the 18th amendment.

Minister for Federal Education Shafqat Mahmood said that NAB had nothing to do with and it was just propaganda of the opposition that Bureau was toeing Government’s line. “ We have strong commitment with the accountability process and will not spare any corrupt person,” he said.

He said the Government was ready was reforms in accountability laws but is seemed that the opposition parties were not showing any seriousness in this connection. Commenting on remarks of his cabinet colleague from PML-Q, the minister said that Chaudhry Tariq Bashir Cheema should convey his reservations to the Prime Minister for redressal.