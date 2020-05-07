Only KP following WHO guidelines in reporting COVID-19 deaths: minister

PESHAWAR: Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has reported highest death toll from coronavirus in the country and Peshawar has become the city with second highest death toll.

In Peshawar, the ratio of deaths from coronavirus is 8.5 percent, while ratio of recoveries is at 5.3 percent.

KP Health Minister Taimur Khan Jhagra says KP is making authentic reporting about the COVID-19 cases under the guidelines of the World Health Organisation (WHO). He alleged that other provinces are not making authentic reporting about coronavirus cases.

KP has so far reported 203 deaths from COVID-19, including 125 deaths in Peshawar, the second highest after Karachi. Out of 1,471 cases reported in Peshawar so far, only 78 have recovered.

Taimur Jhagra said hospitals of Peshawar are under heavy burden of patients from other districts of KP that is why the death ratio in the metropolis is higher.