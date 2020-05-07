IHC prepares policy draft to decide appeals in 90 days

ISLAMABAD: The Islamabad High Court (IHC) has prepared a policy draft pertaining to decision of an appeal in criminal case within 90 days.The additional registrar of the IHC had sent the draft to all stakeholders including judges, Pakistan Bar Council (PBC), presidents of district and high court bars and jail superintendents, and sought suggestions and objections till May 25. The final policy would be implemented from June 01, after viewing the suggestions and objections.

Appeals in criminal cases would be decided within a period of 90 days in accordance of the new policy. The registrar office would ensure implementation of summon notices within 10 days, while preparation of paper book after summoning relevant record would take 15 days. The respondents would submit comments after receiving notices. After this, the lawyers would submit their written arguments to deputy registrar judicial through e-mails.

Attorney general, advocate general and concerned institutions would be responsible to appoint their representatives. The registrar office would be responsible to complete this procedure within 30 days after submission of an appeal.

The appeal then would be fixed for hearing within one week after completion of all procedure.

The hearing on the appeal would not be postponed due to absence of any lawyer, the case would be decided on basis of written arguments if the counsel did not attend the proceeding.