Under strict safety guidelines: Families in KP to bathe, bury corona victims

PESHWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government Tuesday allowed people to take the bodies of coronavirus victims home for performing their last rites as per the strictly defined safety guidelines.

According to the KP health department, no case of transmission [of the disease] from a dead body had been reported anywhere in the world so far.

The decision was made in view of the guidelines already issued for the families to take the bodies of their loved ones home, say media reports.

According to the guidelines, the relatives would not touch a body without wearing gloves and masks, the body would be covered by either coffin or plastic bag for burial, the relatives can bathe the body but after putting on gloves, masks and other protective wear, the last sighting of the body is also allowed while staying at a safe distance, and the staff designated by the government would supervise the whole burial process as part of the precautionary measures.

Earlier, the deceased person's body was not allowed to be taken home and burial was also done in isolation by the designated staff.