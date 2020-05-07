China warns the UK against a new ‘cold war’

BEIJING: China has warned the UK against pursuing “a new cold war” after Boris Johnson’s government joined growing global criticism of Beijing’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak

Liu Xiaoming, Beijing’s ambassador to the UK, said in a webinar on Tuesday that British politicians could “poison” the UK’s relationship with China, in remarks reported by Bloomberg.

“Regrettably a few politicians in the UK have been addicted to the cold war mentality to compare China to the former Soviet Union and urge a review of the China-UK relationship, and even call for a new cold war,” he said.

“If they go unchecked they will poison the China-UK joint effort, and even international solidarity just as it’s needed most.”The First Secretary of State Dominic Raab, who deputized for Johnson while he recovered from the coronavirus, warned last month that the UK’s relationship with China could not return to “business as usual” after the pandemic.