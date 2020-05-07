Scientists hunt for genetic key to virus vulnerability

PARIS: Why are some people barely affected by coronavirus, while others become gravely ill even though they are young and healthy?

Scientists are searching for answers in patients´ genes, looking for mutations that affect their immune response in the hope of finding new treatments.

As more people become infected with the virus, a rough profile of a severely-affected patient has emerged: older, with underlying illnesses and more likely to be male. But that is far from the full picture.

Intensive care units around the world have also treated a minority of people who are under 50 with no underlying medical problems.

These roughly five percent of patients are the ones that interest geneticist Jean-Laurent Casanova. "Someone who could have run the marathon in October 2019 and yet in April 2020 is in intensive care, intubated and ventilated," he told AFP.

Casanova, director of the human genetics of infectious diseases laboratory jointly based at the Imagine Institute in Paris and Rockefeller University in New York, wants to find out if they have rare genetic mutations.

"The assumption is that these patients have genetic variations that are silent until the virus is encountered," he said. Casanova co-founded the COVID Human Genetics Effort, which is seeking to study the genome of these severely-ill younger patients in places like China, Iran and Europe.