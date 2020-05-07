Overcrowding: Mumbai orders shutting liquor shops

MUMBAI: Mumbai has ordered closure of outlets selling liquor and non-essential goods due to overcrowding at such outlets and people not adhering to social distancing, a circular by the city’s civic authority said.

It came two days after the outlets were allowed to function. As per the revised decision, only grocery and pharmacy outlets will be allowed to operate, according to the circular late Tuesday.

“It has been observed that the number of positive cases in the city of Mumbai have been rising and the down ward trend is yet to set in and gathering of crowds in large numbers without following social distancing will be detrimental to the control of spread of the virus and the advantages of the lockdown will be lost to the gathering of people in large numbers,” said the circular by the BrihanMumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The financial capital of India as per the official update on Tuesday night had added 635 fresh cases during the day to a total of 9,758 positive cases of COVID-19 with 387 deaths including 26 deaths reported on Tuesday.

Exemption offered to liquor sales was done with the objective of filling up the depleting coffers of the state government to compensate for the lower economic activity due to COVID-19.—