China’s space test hits snag with capsule ‘anomaly’

BEIJING: A cargo capsule that was part of a key test in China´s space programme experienced an "anomaly" on Wednesday during its return trip, the space authority said.

The cargo capsule was launched on Tuesday aboard a new type of carrier rocket along with a prototype spacecraft, and the latter is expected to return to Earth on Friday. The launch is a major test of China´s ambitions to operate a permanent space station and send astronauts to the Moon.

But "an anomaly occurred today during the return" of the cargo capsule, the China Manned Space Agency said in a statement. "Experts are currently analysing the data," it said without offering details.

The cargo capsule was not designed to transport astronauts, only equipment. The device, developed by China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation, is an experimental prototype.

The capsule was fitted with an "inflatable" heat shield. This type of structure, also being tested by the American and European space agencies, aims to eventually replace the classic metal heat shields that are heavier and thereby reduces the amount of cargo that can be carried into space. Tuesday´s launch was also the maiden flight of the Long March 5B rocket, considered the most powerful rocket made in China to date. State media said the launch was a "success".