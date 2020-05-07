Gaming: king of entertainment in lockdown

SAN FRANCISCO: You are facing a pandemic lockdown with no seeming escape. But wait! You still have your marksman rifle for "Call of Duty" and the mysterious island on "Animal Crossing: New Horizons" awaits exploration.

Video games have been seeing exceptional growth during the COVID-19 pandemic which has shut down real-world activity and kept billions indoors. Evidence of the gaming surge was seen in strong results this week from Activision Blizzard, which said an average of 102 million people played its games such as "Call of Duty" online monthly the first quarter of this year.

The company reported growth in titles such as "Overwatch," "World of Warcraft" and the popular color-matching smartphone game "Candy Crush. Electronic Arts, meanwhile, saw players flock to online sports in hit franchises devoted to soccer, baseball, and American football.

"They´re gaming so much they are wearing out their devices," said analyst Ted Pollak of Jon Peddie Research. A report by Futuresource Consulting called gaming "the shooting star of the entertainment industry" which is expected to grow its share of the sector to 36 percent by 2023 from 31 percent last year.

"Following a record-breaking year in 2019, with gaming software generating $143 billion of consumer spend, the industry is now poised for further growth, with captive audiences worldwide acting as a catalyst."

NPD analyst Matt Piscatella said sales of the Nintendo Switch gaming console doubled in March compared with a year earlier, with many of those users playing games like "Animal Crossing: New Horizons," the fifth of the franchise which takes people to explore a deserted island. "Existing gamers have more time to spend because of the lockdown, and schoolchildren are at home," said Futuresource analyst Morris Garrard.